Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will today, September 1, close the online application window for the Group B Subordinate Services Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 was held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. The answer keys were released on October 13. The result was announced on August 11 student’s who qualified the Preliminary exams will be able to register for the Main examination.

Here’s the exam notification and schedule.

The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved category candidates are to pay Rs 344.

Steps to apply for MPSC Group B Main exam 2022

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create a profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

For more information, candidates can visit the official website here.