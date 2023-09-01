The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

A total of 2440 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the skill test/ typing test (Provisional) in the order of application number.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment exam was conducted on July 31, 2023. The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

Steps to download the JAT result 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on IGNOU Answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IGNOU JAT result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.