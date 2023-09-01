Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result of the Senior Scientist Assistant (SSA) document verification round. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 411 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The document verification was held from July 7 to 11, 2023.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies for Senior Scientist Assistants.

Steps to download SSA DV result 2023

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSA DV result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSA DV result 2023.

