Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant - 02/2024 batch. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 Assistant Commandant posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (General Duty): 25 vacancies

Assistant Commandant (Tech): 20 vacancies

Assistant Commandant (Law): 1 vacancy

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, post wise eligibility, age limit, reservations/relaxations and other information regarding the vacancies in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard below:

Examination Fee

Candidates (SC/ST candidates are exempt) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 through online mode.

Steps to apply for ICG Asst Commandant posts 2023



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to “Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)” link Click on the Assistant Commandant posts 2023 link Register and log in to apply Fill up the application form, pay the applicable fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I Computer Based Examination, Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

