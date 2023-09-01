The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Primary School Teacher (Level-1) Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Steps to download the Primary Teacher result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘notifications’ Now click on the download link for Primary Teacher (Level 1) result The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Primary Teacher (Level 1) result 2023.

