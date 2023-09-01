Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application correction process for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2024-25 today, September 1. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can make changes to their application forms on the official website navodaya.gov.in till September 2, 2023. The registration process concluded on August 31, 2023.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in two phases — Phase I on November 4, 2023, at 11.30 AM and Phase II on January 20, 2024, at 11.30 AM.

The result of JNVST 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal. The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024, reads the notification.

Steps to make changes to JNVST 2024 Class VI form

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class VI application correction link Key in your credentials and login to the portal Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JNVST 2024 Class 6 application correction form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.