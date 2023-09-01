IBPS RRB PO Mains admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Main examination for the post of Officer Scale I in regional rural bank. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of a total of 200 questions. The applicants can take a mock test through the link given below:
Candidates can check examination details available in the notification below:
Steps to download RRB PO Main admit card
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on Officer Scale I Mains admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to RRB PO admit card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.