The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Main examination for the post of Officer Scale I in regional rural bank. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of a total of 200 questions. The applicants can take a mock test through the link given below:

Direct link to the mock test.

Candidates can check examination details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download RRB PO Main admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on Officer Scale I Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB PO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.