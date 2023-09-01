The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

“The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Personality Test which is scheduled to commence on and from 11.09.2023. The e-Call Letters for Personality Test can be downloaded through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) from 04.09.2023. Candidates are requested to download their e-Call Letter on keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

The Kolkata Police SI, Sergeant final exam was conducted on April 16, 2023.

Steps to download SI, Sergeant result 2021

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab Click on the SI/Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant result 2021 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SI/Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant result 2021.

List of candidates shortlisted for Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sergeant PT round.

List of candidates shortlisted for Sub-Inspectress (UB) PT round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.

