The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) post. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 19 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Main exam will be conducted in September and the result will be announced in October.

Steps to download Office Assistant result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on Office Assistant result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

