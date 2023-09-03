The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the results of the SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam 2022 has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the cut-off for the posts on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 exam was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 9, and June 13 to 20, 2023. The result has been declared and the PET/PST tests will be scheduled shortly. According to the notification, a total of 3015 candidates have qualified for the Physical tests.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

“The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of MTS, their candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS. Final result for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at later stage after completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by SSC.

Selection Process

The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Session-I and Session-II in Computer Based Examination (CBE). The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.