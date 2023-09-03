Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited applications from eligible male and female candidates for recruitment to the post of Post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik today, September 3. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from September 8. The last date to submit applications is September 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 Navik posts in the Indian Coast Guard.

Vacancy Details

Navik(General Duty): 260 posts

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25 posts

Yantrik (Electrical): 20 posts

Yantrik (Electronics): 15 posts

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, post wise eligibility, reservations/relaxations and other information regarding the vacancies in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard below:

Here’s the official ICG recruitment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Navik (Domestic Branch) - Class 10 passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For Navik (General Duty) - 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For Yantrik - Class 10 passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 to 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Examination Fee

Candidates (SC/ST candidates are exempt) are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 through online mode.

Selection Procedure

The selection of recruits will be based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.