The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Jr. Assistant (Office), Sr. Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre) and others today, September 4. Eligible candidates must complete their applications and submit on the official website www.aai.aero at the earliest.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Jr. Assistant (Office): 09

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 09

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237

Junior Executive (Finance): 66

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 03

Junior Executive (Law): 18

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other detail available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application Fee of Rs 1000 (inclusive of GST) is to be paid by the candidates. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Steps to apply for AAI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab Now click on the registration link under ADVERTISEMENT No. 03/2023 Complete the registration on the ibps portal and login Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply to AAI vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.