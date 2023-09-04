The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2023 or NEET SS 2023. The exam is now scheduled to be conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 8 and 9.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards on the official website nbe.edu.in from September 22. The results are now expected to be declared on October 15.

“The admit cards shall now be issued on 22nd September 2023. The result of NEET-SS 2023 shall be declared by 15th October 2023. The revised schedule for admissions to DM/MCh courses shall be notified in consultation with the National Medical Commission and DGHS (MoHFW),” reads the official notification.

Here’s NEET SS 2023 revised exam schedule 2023.

NEET SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2023-24 admission session.

