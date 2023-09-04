The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager ‘Grade A’ in Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org till September 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 posts of ‘Grade A’ Assistant Managers in various departments of the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). The NABARD recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 16.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 30 years as on September 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline from a recognised Board or University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the NABAD recruitment notification 2023.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories will have to pay an application fee or Rs 150 while all other categories will have to pay Rs 800. Current employees of NABARD are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on ‘Career Notices’ and proceed Click on the apply link under ‘Recruitment To The Post Of Assistant Manager (RDBS) In Grade ‘A’ - 2023’ Register on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Upload documents, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NABARD Assistant Manager posts.

Selection Process

The selection for the posts will be conducted in three phases (i) Preliminary exam (ii) Main examination and (iii) physical interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.