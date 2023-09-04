The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit cards for the Administrative Officer Preliminary exam 2023. Registered candidates can download their admit cards on the official website newindia.co.in.

The Phase I online examination (Objective) is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and the Phase II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) will be held on October 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 Administrative Officer posts.

Steps to download AO admit card

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the call letter download link under RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS 2023 Key in your registration details and submit Administrative Officer recruitment exam admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AO admit card.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.