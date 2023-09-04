The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced the results of the exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional selection list on the official website uppcl.org.

The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 186 Assistant Accountant posts. The CBT examination was conducted from June 22 to July 31, 2023.

The provisionally selected candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification Process at the UPPCL Training Facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow as per the schedule on the notification from September 14.

The final list of selected candidates will only be hosted on the Corporation’s website after the completion of the document verification process.

Steps to download UPPCL results 2023

Visit the official website uppcl.org On the homepage, click on the Vacancy/Results tab Click on the link LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 11/VSA/2022/AA The provisional short list for Assistant Accountant will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPPCL DV schedule and results.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.