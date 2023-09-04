Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM at Cuttack zone.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.