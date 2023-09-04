The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has started the application correction process for the post of Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in till September 12, 2023.

The registration process concluded on August 28, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Sanitary Inspector vacancies.

Steps to make changes to Sanitary Inspector form

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application correction link for Sanitary Inspector posts 2023 Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to Sanitary Inspector form 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.