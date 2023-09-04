Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined State Engineering Service Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The applicants can send suggestions, if any, by September 8. A fee of Rs 50 per objection is applicable. The exam was conducted from August 13 to 18 in two shifts.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in the Rural Development Department, 56 in the Irrigation Department, 8 in the Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in the Department of Energy, and 42 in the Public Works Department.

Steps to download the ESE 2021 answer key

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ESE 2021 answer key link Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The selection process includes a combined competitive written exam, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

