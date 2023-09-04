Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the skill test date for the post of Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer. As per the notification, the skill test is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the detailed schedule from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in soon.

A total of 1153 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the skill test round. The written exam was conducted on July 30, 2023, in a single phase.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of the Senior Scientist Assistant (SSA) document verification. A total of 411 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The document verification was held from July 7 to 11, 2023.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies for Senior Scientist Assistants.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.