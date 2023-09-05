The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for online applications for recruitment of Director (Group A), Joint Director (Group A), Research Scientist (Group A) and other posts. Eligible candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in till September 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies of Senior level posts on a deputation basis. Candidates should be below the age of 56 at the time of application to qualify for the posts.

“Application completed in all respect along with NOC, APARs, Vigilance Clearance, Integrity Certificate should reach the National Testing Agency, First Floor, MDBP Building, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi – 110020 through proper channel (Cadre Controlling Authorities/Parent Organisations concerned) by 18 September, 2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the NTA extension notification 2023.

Candidates can read the post-wise eligibility criteria, relaxations/reservations and other details regarding the recruitment drive on the official notification below:

Here’s NTA recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to apply for the NTA vacancies 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Now click on the link, ‘Recruitment in NTA on Deputation 2023’ Read the advertisement carefully Now click on the link ‘Recruitment in NTA on Deputation’ Register using your email id and login Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the NTA vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.