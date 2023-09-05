National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has today, September 5, released the interview schedule and admit cards for filling up 292 various academic positions under direct recruitment in NCERT, New Delhi and at its constituent units located at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong. Provisionally shortlisted candidates can download their admit cards at the official website ncert.nic.in.

The NCERT recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 292 vacancies, of which 39 are for the post of Professor, 97 for Associate Professor and 153 for Assistant Professor in various subjects/specializations and 1 for Librarian and 2 for Assistant Librarian.

The final interviews for the Faculty recruitment drive at NCERT is scheduled to be conducted from September 11 to 13.

Here’s the NCERT Professor recruitment Interview Schedule 2023.

Steps to download NCERT admit card

Visit the official website ncert.nic.in Go to ‘Announcements’ - ‘Vacancies’ - click on Download Interview letter for Advertisement No. 172/2022 Key in your registration details and login NCERT interview call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NCERT Faculty recruitment admit card.

Selection Process

The list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the NCERT website. The shortlisted candidates will be allowed to appear for the interview only after verification of their eligibility.