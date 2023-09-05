Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Area Manager and more posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website midcindia.org till September 25. The last for printing out your application form is October 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 802 vacancies for Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, Area Managers, Firemen and more.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the vacancies must be between the age of 18 years and 40 years to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Depending on the post candidates must have passed Class 10, ITI and a four-year Engineering Degree programme from a recognised Board or University. Candidates must also have a working knowledge of Marathi language. More details in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, exam pattern, post-wise educational qualification, physical eligibility (as applicable) and more information in the official notification below:

Here’s the MIDC recruitment notice 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/unreserved categories will be charged an application fee or Rs 1000, Backward class category candidates will be charged Rs 900 while SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen candidates will be exempt from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for MIDC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website midcindia.org On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Recruitment - 2023’ Click on the application link and register on the ibps portal Login and fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MIDC recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the vacancies based on their performance in the Written Test. Qualified candidates will be invited for Document Verification and a Medical Test. The final list of candidates will be hosted on the Corporation’s website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.