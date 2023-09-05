The Nainital Bank Limited has released the revised exam schedule for the Management Trainees (MTs) and Clerks post. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2023. The Clerk exam will be held in the morning session and Management Trainee in the noon.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainees and 50 for Clerks.

Selection Process

The successful candidates in the Online written test will be called for an interview. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Management Trainee or Clerical Cadre as the case may be subject to their being medically fit for assignment. The Bank reserves the right to reject any application without assigning any reason and no correspondencein this regard will be entertained.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.