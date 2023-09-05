Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate First Class exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mpsc.gov.in till September 25. The last date for payment of fees in September 29.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 40 posts of Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate under Advt. No. 047/2023. The preliminary exam will be held on November 18, 2023 at regional centers at Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Mumbai.

Here’s MPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2023 notification.

Details regarding eligibility criteria, reservations, etc are given in the official notification.

Application fee



Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2023

Visit official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Online Facilities’ and click on ‘Online Application System’ Now register on the portal and login Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for MPSC Judiciary exam 2023.

Selection process

MPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by a Main exam and a personal interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.