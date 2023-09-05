Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Judge exam 2023 today, September 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Civil Judge recruitment exam 2023 was conducted on September 3 in pen and paper mode in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

According to the notification, candidates will be able to raise objections (if any) against the released model answer key till September 14, 2023. Candidates can access the answer key by logging in to the candidate portal using their registration details. No objections will be accepted after September 14.

Here’s the official CGPSC notification.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the link to file objections against Civil Judge model answer 2023 Login using your registration details and submit CGPSC provisional answer key will appear on screen Click on the link to file objections (if any) Upload necessary proofs, file objections and submit Download and take a printout

Direct link to file objections against Civil Judge answer key.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of a Preliminary examination (screening test), a main examination and document verification/interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.