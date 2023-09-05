The Supreme Court of India has released the interview call letter for the post of Junior Court Assistant 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website main.sci.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 11 to 30, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 210 Junior Court Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download JCA admit card 2023

Visit the official website main.sci.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on “Link for downloading Admit Card for appearing in an interview in connection with Junior Court Assistant Examination-2022”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

