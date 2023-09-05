The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDO) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Project Engineers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ada.gov.in till September 8 (upto 4.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53 Project Engineer vacancies on Defined Tenure Basis in various disciplines of Engineering for Design, Development, Testing and Evaluation of various Systems/Sub‐systems for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Vacancy Details

Project Engineer-I (Level PE 1) : 40 vacancies

Project Engineer-II (Level PE 2) : 9 vacancies

Project Engineer-III (Level PE 3) : 4 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, essential qualifications, desirable qualifications, tenure and other information in the official notification below:

ADA Project Engineer recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for ADA vacancies

Visit the official website ada.gov.in On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab Select Advertisement Number 123 and click on the application link Register on the DRDO candidate portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a basic application evaluation, an online preliminary interview and a final physical interview.

