Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Librarian, Physical Training Instructor (PTI), and AP (Home Science) today, September 6. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till October 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 533 vacancies, of which 247 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, 247 for PTI posts, and 39 for AP (Home Science) posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST/PwD and other reserved category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 400. More details in the notification.

Steps to register for RPSC vacancies 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Librarian, PTI and AP (Home Sc) Click on the apply link and register on the SSO Portal Login and fill out the application form Upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.