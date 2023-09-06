Osmania University Hyderabad, has invited online applications from qualified candidates for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 counselling Phase 1. Interested candidates can register for the admission process on the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com till September 15. The online registration for the second phase will commence on October 1.

Important Dates Particulars Dates Registration of CPGET 2023 Qualified candidates for Online Verification of Certificates September 5 to 15 Verification details available to candidates forcorrections if any through Email Support September 19 Exercise of WEB OPTIONS by the candidates September 20 to 22 Window opened for Editing of Web Options bythe Candidates September 23 Display of First Phase Provisional Allotment ofCandidates September 26 Reporting to the respective Colleges by thecandidates on or before September 29 Second Phase of Registrations commences on October 1

Here’s the official CPGET 2023 notification.

Steps to register for CPGET 2023

Visit the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com On the homepage, click ‘Click here to apply for Certificate Verification’ Login using your CPGET registration details Upload the necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to register to CPGET counselling Phase 1 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.