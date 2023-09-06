Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will today, September 6, begin the online application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Advt No 10/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till September 26, 2023 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for payment of fees is September 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 127 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil) - Group B in the Punjab State Government.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Applicants must possess minimum three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from State Technical Education Board or from a recognized University Institute OR Higher Qualification in the same discipline i.e. Degree in Civil from a recognized University or Institute.

Candidates can find information on pay scale, educational qualification, physical eligibility criteria, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and more details in the official notification below:

Here’s the PSSSB JE Civil notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB JE Civil vacancies 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Applications’ tab Once live, click on Advertisement number 10/2023 Login and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on an online objective type exam, document verification process and an interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.