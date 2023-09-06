The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the results and interview schedule for the recruitment of Vice Principal today, September 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list and interview schedule on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS Vice Principal Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was conducted on February 9, 2023. The interview process is scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to October 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000+ vacancies out of which 207 vacancies are for the post of Vice Principal.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for interview and date of interview of the candidates is available on KVS website. The venue of interview will be KVS (Hqrs.), New Delhi. Candidate may download their call letter for interview, proforma of OBC/SC/ST/PH certificate, NOC/Vigilance/Service Certificate, Proforma of Bio-Data and Undertaking from KVS website. The web link for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website shortly,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download Vice Principal merit list

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in On the homepage, click on Announcements Click on Notice of Interview, list of candidates shortlisted for interview to the post of Vice Principal Vice Principal merit list will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download Vice Principal merit list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.