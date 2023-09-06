Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has today, September 6, issued admit cards for the Agriculture Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2022 under Advt 18/2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in different posts out of which 150 vacancies are for Agriculture Sub Inspector. The ASI exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 9, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted in August, however it was postponed due to heavy rains in various parts of the State.

Selection process

The Selection Process for these roles includes a Written Exam, Document Verification and Medical Exam.

Steps to download ASI admit card PSSSB

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in One the homepage, go to ‘Advertisements’ Click on the link for Advt No 18/2022 hall ticket download Key in your application details, enter captcha and submit PSSSB Agriculture SI exam admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

