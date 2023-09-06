The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination September 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 22 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The applicants will be able to take the mock test on September 14 from 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM.

“Specific details on how to attend the webinar and appear in the mock test will be provided to the candidates through the Admit Cards and through emails sent to their registered email addresses,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NITTT Sept 2023 admit card

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on NITTT September 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

