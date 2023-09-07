India Post has declared the results for the Special Edition of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] today, September 7. Candidates who applied for the posts can check the result on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30041 posts. The registration window for this special drive closed on August 23. No exam was held for this recruitment drive and merit lists have been prepared on the basis of Class 10 board exam marks. The result for all the phases except Manipur has been released by India Post today.

Steps to check results for India Post GDS posts 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Under GDS Schedule II click on ‘Shortlisted candidates’ Now click on the name of your state from the list and click ‘Shortlisted Candidates The result for India Post GDS Special Edition 2023 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for the future

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.