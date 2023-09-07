The State Bank of India has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers (PO) today, September 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till September 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers under Advt No CRPD/PO/2023-24/19. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in November. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets by the second week of October.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidate should not be below the age of 21 years and above the age of 30 years, as on April 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Aspirants must have completed their Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification.

Here’s the SBI recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Application Fee will be Rs 750 for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and the SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates will be exempt from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for SBI PO vacancies 2023



Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the PO 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the roles based on a Preliminary Test, a Main Written Test and a Psychometric evaluation/interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.