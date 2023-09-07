Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Junior Lecturer exam 2023 under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate education. today, September 7. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam will be held from September 12 to October 3 in a computer-based recruitment test mode. The exam will be held in two sessions on each day. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualification, examination schedule and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC admit cards

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the download link for Jr Lecturer admit card Login using your TSPSC id and date of birth TSPSC Junior Lecturer hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download Junior Lecturers admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.