Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the REET Mains Level 1 results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the list of provisionally selected candidates from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam was conducted from February 25 to March 1. The REET 2022 marksheet was released on May 31. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts. The provisionally selected candidates will have to complete a document verification process for final selection.

Steps to download REET Main Level 1 result



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Primary School Teacher (Level-1 ) 2022 : List of provisionally selected Candidates” Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download REET Mai Level 1 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.