Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the results for the post of Specialist Officers. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.pnbindia.in.

The online test was conducted on July 2, 2023. The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 11 to 22 at Punjab National Bank, 1st floor, Human Resources Division, Plot No 4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi—110075.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 240 SO posts.

Steps to download PNB SO result 2023

Visit the PNB’s recruitment page pnbindia.in Click on the Specialist Officers result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to the SO result 2023.

Direct link to the SO interview schedule 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.