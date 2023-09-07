Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the written examination (Objective Type) schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from September 25 onwards.

“However, those candidates who will not be able to download their Admit Cards may approach the Commission office by or before 27.09.2023 at Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023.

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The pay scale is Level 8-A (Rs 50,700-1,60,600).

Steps to download AE Civil admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on AE Civil admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.