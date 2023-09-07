Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in from September 8 onwards. The last date to apply for the post and pay the fee is September 29, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the provisional answer key of the Combined State Engineering Service Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The applicants can send suggestions, if any, by September 8. A fee of Rs 50 per objection is applicable. The exam was conducted from August 13 to 18 in two shifts. The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.