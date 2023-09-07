Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2023 today, September 7. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till September 26 (upto 11.59 PM).

This year, CGPSC has notified a total of 15 vacancies for the role of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 30 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry from a recognised university or institute.

Here’s the official CGPSC VAS notification 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside the State will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Steps to register for CGPSC VAS 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Applications’ Click on the notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam - 2023 Now click on the application link and register Login and fill out the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CGPSC VAS 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written test, a Physical interview and document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.