Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) Regions and Corporate Centre 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in till September 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 425 Diploma Trainee posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 27 years as on September 23, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Full-time regular three-year diploma in relevant discipline of engineering from recognized Technical Board / Institute.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 300.

Steps to apply for Diploma Trainee posts

Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Regional Openings”

Click on the application link for Diploma Trainee posts Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Diploma Trainee posts.

