Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final result of the Chhattisgarh State Service Exam or SSE 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The document verification was conducted from August 24 to September 6, 2023, for a total of 625 candidates. The recruitment drive was being held to fill up a total of 210 vacancies.

