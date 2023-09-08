The Delhi University has deferred the registration deadline for various non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies at www.du.ac.in till September 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Librarian: 08

Joint Director, DHMI: 02

Deputy Registrar: 05

Veterinarian: 01

Assistant Librarian: 35

Assistant Director - Physical Education: 02

Hindi Officer: 01

Legal Assistant: 02

Junior Assistant (Russian): 01

Candidates can check the educational qualifications available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/Unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to Women/ OBC(NCL)/ EWS category candidates. The SC/ST/ PwBD category applicants will have to pay the of Rs 600.

Steps to apply for non-teaching posts 2023

Visit the official website du.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Latest @DU—Advt. No. Estab.IV/297/2023 dated 09.08.2023 for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts (The last date for receipt of application has been extended upto 15.09.2023)” Click on the desired post Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.