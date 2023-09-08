Delhi University defers registration deadline for non-teaching posts; here’s apply link
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at www.du.ac.in till September 15, 2023.
The Delhi University has deferred the registration deadline for various non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies at www.du.ac.in till September 15, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Librarian: 08
- Joint Director, DHMI: 02
- Deputy Registrar: 05
- Veterinarian: 01
- Assistant Librarian: 35
- Assistant Director - Physical Education: 02
- Hindi Officer: 01
- Legal Assistant: 02
- Junior Assistant (Russian): 01
Candidates can check the educational qualifications available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from the General/Unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to Women/ OBC(NCL)/ EWS category candidates. The SC/ST/ PwBD category applicants will have to pay the of Rs 600.
Steps to apply for non-teaching posts 2023
- Visit the official website du.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “Latest @DU—Advt. No. Estab.IV/297/2023 dated 09.08.2023 for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts (The last date for receipt of application has been extended upto 15.09.2023)”
- Click on the desired post
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.