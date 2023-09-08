The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream Phase II Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.

The Phase II examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 9, 2023, which was postponed due to administrative exigency.

“All the candidates who have qualified for the Phase II examination will be able to download the revised call letter from SEBI website shortly. Candidates will receive necessary communication through Email/SMS,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Steps to download Grade A Phase II admit card

Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Careers—SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 (Legal Stream) - Download of Revised Call Letter for Phase II” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Grade A Phase II admit card.

