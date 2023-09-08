Rajasthan High Court has released the exam dates of the shorthand test and computer test for recruitment to the post of Stenographers for District Courts and DLSAs 2023. As per the notification, the shorthand test and computer test (Speed and efficiency Test) are scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to 17, 2023.

“The Venue, Schedule and Admit Cards of the test will be uploaded soon on the official website of the Court. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Court regularly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Once released, the candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hcraj.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 277 Stenographer vacancies.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the positions on the basis of a written test, a personality test/interview and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.