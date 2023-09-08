Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till September 29, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from October 5 to 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 222.30, whereas Rs 102.30 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD category candidates. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for RO/ARO posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against RO/ARO Examination 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RO/ARO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.