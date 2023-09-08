Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Tabla Instructor, Library Restorer, Ship Modeling Instructor, Aero Modeling Instructor, Dairy Development Inspector-Grade-II and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till September 29, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is October 1, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 111 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Tabla Instructor: 19

Library Restorer: 56

Ship Modeling Instructor: 03

Aero Modeling Instructor: 03

Ship Modeling Store Keeper: 01

Electrician-cum-Junior Technicia: 01

Dairy Development Inspector-Grade-II: 21

Driver: 01

Line Superintendent: 06

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/ BC/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to ex-servicemen self and Dependent candidates. Handicapped category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Applications’ tab Once live, click on Advertisement number 08/2023 Login and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.