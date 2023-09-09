The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the admit card for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2023, in two shifts - Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released on September 27.

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Steps to download TS TET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Link tab Click on TS TET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

